New Children's Book Tells Non-Linear Story and Promises to Get Kids to Eat Their Vegetables

Author Shmulik Froimovich has produced a new children's book that takes full advantage of the features of eBook readers like Amazon's Kindle. It's a children's book that reads in a non-linear fashion, with the young reader directing the story throughout the entire children's book. The book, "Veggie Quest", has a simple premise about a boy who gets super-power's from eating vegetables. This children's book promises to get children to eat their vegetables at every meal. While a lofty ambition that may see fruition, the story is fun as it can change each time a child reads the children's book. The young reader picks from a series of vegetables that the main character, and super-hero, of the children's book, Danny, will eat. These vegetables give Danny powers and with consuming each vegetable Danny has a new adventure.



Shmulik Froimovich says of his children's book, Veggie Quest, "Books are a magical way to inspire our children and Interactive books are the Hi-tech edge of that magic."



Veggie Quest is available through Amazon's Kindle Store.



