New China Glaze Gelaze Colors Are Unveiled at NailPolishAndMore.com

Monterey Park, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2014 -- Nail Polish and More, a renowned name in the world of nail polish retail, is proud to announce the availability of new Gelaze colors from China Glaze. Gelaze is an exclusive gel system that features the polish and basecoat combined into one product. Over 45 new colors are now in stock at NailPolishAndMore.com. These offerings from China Glaze are just the latest example of the high-quality merchandise found at Nail Polish and More.



Gel nail color is one of the most popular products among nail polish enthusiasts. However, gels often are seen as inconvenient due to the amount of time it takes to complete a gel manicure. China Glaze's Gelaze, known as "the Quicker Gel Polish", changes this by combining the color and the basecoat together. In addition, Gelaze reduces UV curing time, making manicures even faster.



The 49 new Gelaze colors offered by Nail Polish and More can be found at http://www.nailpolishandmore.com/new-china-glaze-gelaze/. Examples of the names of the new shades are Secret Peri-wink-le, Re-fresh mint, and Red Pearl. Like all Gelaze gel polish, each of these colors leave nails with a beautiful shine.



When contacted, Nail Polish and More representative Brent Wong stated, “Gelaze gel polish has a unique attraction that is loved by women all over the globe. The combination of increased convenience with a long-lasting, great-looking manicure appeals to virtually everyone." He further added, "We are ecstatic that we can add these new Gelaze colors to our long line-up of brilliant products from the world's top nail polish brands."



About Nail Polish and more

Nail Polish and more is an online superstore offering a huge collection of nail polishes and other nail care supplies. Shoppers interested in learning more about the company's merchandise can visit the store's nail trends blog at http://npmnailtrends.com/ or the NPM home page at http://www.NailPolishandMore.com/.



Trademarks and product names are property of their respective owners.



Video tutorial on how to apply the new Gelaze colors from China Glaze:

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oxUq1C4VL7U



Contact Information



Brent Wong

Nail Polish and More

http://www.NailPolishAndMore.com

617 Monterey Pass Road

Monterey Park, CA 91754

(626) 458-8822

Email: media@nailpolishandmore.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/NailPolishandMore

Blog: http://npmnailtrends.com/