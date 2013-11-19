New Christmas Ornaments from Swarovski, Waterford and Reed & Barton Featured at Articate.com

Wells, Somerset -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/19/2013 -- Articate.com have recently been looking at some of the top new Christmas ornaments for 2013, and have featured a number of beautiful pieces that people may wish to buy this Christmas.



As always there are quite a few special edition 2013 ornaments from many of the leading companies such as Swarovski, Waterford, Reed & Barton and Wallace, all of which are featured on this page.



Swarovski have two of the most popular new ornaments because their annual edition Christmas star for 2013 is proving to be very popular with customers, as is their annual edition Christmas ball ornament, which features a stunning Christmas tree scene inside the actual ball.



However there is also a great-looking 2013 sleigh bell ornament from Wallace that is currently one of the top-sellers as well.



In addition, there are some fantastic new ornaments from Reed & Barton to choose from in 2013. The pick of the bunch is arguably the Christmas bell, but the Holy bell, the cross and the baby's first Christmas ornaments are also really pretty.



Finally there are some new ornaments from Waterford for 2013 that people may be interested in buying. These include a Bless Our Home 2013 ornament, a 2013 Marquis annual ball ornament and a few decorative snowflakes that are new this year.



Commenting on all of these new 2013 annual edition ornaments, a spokesperson for Articate.com said:



"The Christmas ornament market is growing every year because people are not only buying these items to put on their Christmas tree, but they are also collecting the annual edition ornaments that are released each year from the likes of Swarovski and Waterford, for example, which is why we wanted to feature these beautiful new items on our website."



Anyone that would like to view all of these 2013 annual edition Christmas ornaments, can do so by visiting:



http://articate.com/2013/11/12/christmas-ornaments-2013/



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