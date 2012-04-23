New CityStir Community Website Goes Online for Chicago’s Gold Coast Neighborhood

Chicago, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/23/2012 -- CityStir is excited to announce the newest addition of their network of community based websites, a Gold Coast community website. This is the third neighborhood website in Chicagoland with two firmly established websites for the suburb of Arlington Heights and the Lakeview neighborhood. CityStir is a network of community-based websites that provides locals with information about the businesses and events in and around the local community.



The Gold Coast is one of the most vibrant areas in Chicagoland, and now, residents and visitors have a new online CityStir neighborhood website to learn about the latest happenings. From entertainment and nightlife to special events, merchant sales, specials and news of the neighborhood, the new Gold Coast CityStir website is poised to keep track of the pulse of the community. “Gold Coast businesses and residents are excited about the website, which is growing daily as residents adopt it as the central online information hub for the neighborhood,” said CityStir Marketing Representative Morgan David.



With the goal of providing websites for every neighborhood in Chicagoland, CityStir presents a wonderful home-based business opportunity for entrepreneurs. CityStir is a software-as-a-service company that licenses its software to local entrepreneurs. “The success and constant expansion of the Arlington Heights community website and the Lakeview community website is just the tip of the possibilities for the right entrepreneurs,” said David. “These local entrepreneurs are the backbone of the CityStir network and are the reason for our expansion.”



As a business opportunity, CityStir is the perfect platform to engage local businesses by first giving them a free opportunity to be listed in the community business directory. These same businesses will take advantage of cost-effective advertising opportunities provided by the community site owner such as banner advertising and enhanced listings. Businesses participating in the CityStir network can access other services such as mobile marketing, SEO and web design services.



Each CityStir community site owner has access to an open blogging platform for registered users to discuss the things on their mind. Businesses that are paid advertisers can use the blog as a marketing tool to promote sales and specials, or announce a new product line or location. Each CityStir Community site includes an events calendar where nonprofits, community organizations, and businesses can post upcoming events. A community site owner-controlled free classified section enhances the website with almost limitless postings and resultant traffic from community members. For more information, please visit http://citystir.com



About CityStir

CityStir is a network of community based websites. Each site offers visitors valuable information about the happenings in and around the local community. The entrepreneurial business platform offers advertisers a cost effective means of online advertising that drives more local customers to their business.