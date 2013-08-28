New Clickbank Recurring Internet Marketing Course Generates Hundreds of Dollars a Month

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/28/2013 -- DSM Publishing has added a new Clickbank recurring internet marketing course to its affiliate program. Anyone can make money online by promoting this simple, easy to follow marketing system. Affiliates can earn a steady income by sending people to a free module page of The Affordable Internet Marketing Course. Those who join this program will receive a commission every time someone buys this brand new e-course.



This affiliate program was developed by Samantha Milner. She is an experienced Internet marketer who has been in business for over eight years. Her latest product - The Affordable Internet Marketing Course - appeals to those starting from scratch. It contains information and tips on how to make money online, build a website, promote products, and start a successful work from home business with no investment. Affiliates who promote this new Clickbank recurring internet marketing course and make sales receive payment instantly.



This new Clickbank recurring internet marketing course has the potential to become a bestseller, just like other products created by Samantha Milner. She is the author of the Newbies Guide to blogging For Profit, Interview Profits, The Content King Guru, and The Lazy Marketers Guide to Social Media.



When someone joins the affiliate program at DSM Publishing, he receives a unique affiliate links. People who click on that click are automatically directed to a page where they can download a free module of the Affordable Internet Marketing Course. If they come back later to buy the course, the affiliate receives a commission.



This business model allows people to supplement their income and gain financial freedom with no investment. Anyone can join this affiliate program and promote this new Clickbank recurring internet marketing course in his free time.



About DSM Publishing

Run by Dominic and Samantha Milner, DSM Publishing is a top rated Internet marketing company that caters to small business owners and freelancers. Customers can opt for blogging services, keyword research, social media, search engine optimization, email marketing, press release services, and online reputation management. These services are provided by a team of social media experts and online consultants with years of experience.



This new Clickbank recurring internet marketing course is available at DSM Publishing. Webmasters can join this affiliate program here.



For Media Contact:

Samantha Milner

info@dsm-publishing.com

http://www.dsm-publishing.com