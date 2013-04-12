New Clients for SEO Traffic Services: LogoBids & Cool-Cat

Mason, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/12/2013 -- Exceptional search engine optimization (SEO) and web services continue to grow SEO Traffic Services’ list of satisfied clients. The company is pleased to announce the addition of two new clients: LogoBids and Cool-Cat.



Logobids is a dynamic online platform that optimizes the logo design process. The process begins when a customer creates a contest, fills out a creative brief and sets a price level. Graphic designers from all over the world then compete to design a logo for the customer. The process is efficient and effective and removes the waste found in traditional design methods.



Customers will love their logos or their money back. High quality, affordable designs with a quick turnaround time help customers stay within budget and on schedule. With over 100,000 logos designed, Logobids continues to set trends in the logo design industry. SEO Traffic Services will help propel Logobids in search engine rankings and enhance market penetration.



Cool-Cat is all about fashionable headbands for serious athletes. These products protect the skin and keep sweat out of athletes’ eyes. Cool-Cat Headbands are worn around the head, over the head, as a hair-tie or around the neck. These versatile products will provide athletes with comfort and enhance performance.



Experts agree it is important to protect the skin from sun damage. Cool-Cat products make for excellent running headbands and will protect runners that enjoy the outdoors. Customer testimonials praise the versatility and effectiveness of Cool-Cat Headbands. SEO Traffic Services will help Cool-Cat promote its products via SEO optimization.



About SEO Traffic Services

SEO Traffic Services specializes in customer service, off-page SEO and link building, web development and on-page SEO. SEO services offered include: search engine ranking enhancement, social media optimization and local online marketing. The benefits of SEO services are immense, quantifiable and cost effective.



SEO Traffic Services’ clients will set themselves apart from the competition by creating a unique, highly searchable online presence. Increased visibility online will lead to more web traffic and ultimately better sales. Brand image will be personified to clients’ target markets and will drive growth, revenue and cash flow generation.



E-commerce has become an increasingly important facet of successful business operations. Finding the optimal methods to drive traffic to online platforms, for additional revenue or brand recognition, are critical components in sales and marketing strategies. SEO Traffic Services’ team of specialists provides clients with white hat service at an affordable price.



For additional information or a free SEO Analysis please visit www.seotrafficservices.org . SEO services enhance web traffic and improve search engine rankings. SEO Traffic Services is proud to add Logobids and Cool-Cat to its growing list of satisfied clients.



