New Cobases.com Provides Comprehensive List and Description of America’s Worldwide Military Bases

Military families, students and military enthusiast now have a new Website that provides a comprehensive list of U.S. military bases throughout the world known as Cobases.com. The Website lists all of the Army bases, Navy bases, Marine and Air Force bases around the world with overview information of their makeup and operation.



There are more than 500 military bases throughout the U.S. and the world where the nation’s armed forces are stationed to serve and protect the people and interests of the United States. With hundreds of thousands of personnel serving in the different branches of the military, the interest in where these men and women train and serve has grown beyond family members to students, citizens and all factions of American society.



The founders of Cobases.com have recently launched the Website as a single location on the Web where Americans can learn about the many bases throughout the world. “We wanted to do something that contributed to the American people’s understanding of the armed forces and the people that serve by helping them understand the many bases and their operations scattered throughout the country and the world,” said a Cobases.com representative.



The Website is dedicated to information about all American military bases within the U.S. and around the world. The ongoing goal of the site is to collect information on every existing base. Each listing includes short descriptions that tell about the base’s history, permanently stationed units, primary purposes and activities as well as main historical facts that are presented side by side with the maps. “From military bases in Georgia and Hawaii, to bases clear around the globe, the military directory seeks to bring each of them a little closer to home for Americans,” said the Website representative.



Readers can find a link for each state, country or province where military bases currently exist. For example, by clicking on the Florida link, readers are presented with a full listing of each of the army bases in Florida as well as the Air Force, Marine and Navy bases with a full description of each base. “All of these bases have significant history behind them so we try to highlight that history in protecting and strengthening our great country,” said the Website representative. For more information, please visit http://www.cobases.com/



About Cobases.com

The Website offers information about all American military bases in the U.S. and around the world with full descriptions, pictures and exact location. The Website is a great resource for military enthusiasts, their families and just people who want to know more about the various branches of the U.S. military. The recently established Website will be adding additional features over time.