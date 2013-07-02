New Colic Relief Website Launched by Brisbane Chiropractor

Brisbane, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/02/2013 -- The “Colic Relief” website, created by Brisbane chiropractor Dr Alan Brown, is a resourceful website offering information about treatments for babies with colic.



“Parents who have experienced babies with colic understand how heart breaking it can be to see their baby in distressed and pain and want to find a solution quickly,” said Dr Alan Brown, creator of Colic Relief.



“With most people being unaware that chiropractic care can help treat babies with colic, they often think the only solution is over the counter drugs,” Dr Brown said during the launch.



On the Colic Relief website you can download a free colic relief report and parents can discover what infantile colic is, why colic happens in infants and how chiropractic care can help relieve babies with colic.



“Given that colic can be due to a number of different, often coexisting factors, a single medical prescription seems unlikely to be curative. What is required is a comprehensive solution to your colic problem,” he added.



According to Dr Brown, Chiropractic is a gentle, safe and drug-free method for optimizing health both in adults and in children. A child’s growth, development and function are all controlled and coordinated by the brain and the nervous system. Chiropractic acknowledges that the body has the capacity to self-heal and self-regulate in the absence of any interference to its function. Chiropractors look for places where the structure, function and tension in a child’s body may be interfering with the nervous system.



Dr Alan Brown has had a special interest in chiropractic and infant care and has been delivering quality chiropractic care to the north side Brisbane community since 2004. He has had great success in caring for babies with colic and whilst chiropractic may not be a specific treatment for colic many parents report a reduction in crying and observed distress, soon after beginning care. Other benefits may include improved sleep, better focus and improved development.



