New Community Hearkens Back to Traditional Neighborhoods and Custom Built Homes

Oxford, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/17/2012 -- The Villages of Parkwood provides a freshly traditional take on community living with the Villages of Parkwood subdivision, consisting of custom built homes, a friendly and neighborly atmosphere and a host of amenities meant to draw in homebuyers of all backgrounds.



The custom built single-family homes for sale the Villages FL offers eight different models, each with its own distinctive layout and included accouchements and accessories. From the modestly-priced Daisy model, which offers a 2-bedroom home with an open floor plan, to the more expensive, larger square footage of the Evergreen, there is enough to satisfy the palette of even the most discriminating homeowner. These homes in the villages offer more than just a beautifully-built structure; they offer a sense of community missing in many of the neighborhoods constructed today.



The Villages of Parkwood provides a number of community-wide amenities that include a community swimming pool and a club house available for private rental by residents of the community. In fact, this structure has a workout room for those interested in getting a workout in without leaving the property as well as state of the art equipment. Moreover, there is a covered lanai space that offers a respite from the sun, looking over the swimming pool, which further lends to the perfect setting for a special event of any size.



Anyone in the real estate business can tell you that it’s not just about homes for sale in the Villages. It’s about location as well and what a location this community can boast. In fact, Villages of Parkwood is near just about everything, including easy access to Greater Orlando and Tampa, Florida area, including Disney, Sea World and Universal Studios. A home in the Villages also provides tennis, volleyball, basketball, a park, and a children’s playground. This kind of access makes this an attractive draw for singles and families alike, and is part of the reason why these homes are selling so quickly and with much success.



For more information please visit http://villagesofparkwood.com/