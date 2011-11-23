New Company Helps Small Businesses Understand and Effectively Use Online Marketing to Help Boost Sales

Perth, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/23/2011 -- A business owner can sell the greatest, most incredible products on the market at rock bottom prices, complete with amazing customer service and free shipping to anywhere in the world.



But if nobody knows the company exists, the business owner is not going to make any money.



This is why phrases like search engine optimisation—or SEO for short—online marketing and web design are all hot topics for any entrepreneur to learn and implement. Used correctly, they can help ensure that websites and businesses come up when potential customers are searching for their services or products online.



A new company is quickly gaining a reputation for helping small businesses make sense of online marketing. Digital Domination features a core service including user-friendly web design with built in search engine optimisation.



As more and more companies are looking to take greater control of their online marketing, Australian-based Digital Domination is available to help through a well-maintained, secure and easy to update content management system.



“The best return on investment for 90% of businesses starts here,” said company spokesperson Steve Fitzpatrick.



“If you're unsure of the significant difference SEO can make for your business you need to call us today. This critical area of online marketing is not to be underestimated in its importance for every business.”



As the website explained, the Perth Web Design team treats the topic of web design as an extension of any business and a way to get potential customers and clients to notice what makes each company special.



After understanding what each business or organisation is all about, the web designers at Digital Domination will come up with recommended strategies that can be implemented to help business owners meet their goals, including lead generation, greater brand awareness, greater conversion techniques, and social media strategies.



As the website noted, the designers all understand that a great website involves much more than aesthetics; it must also involve SEO web design.



“We want you to be found. We want you to be able to update your website in a matter of minutes, whenever you feel like it.,” Fitzpatrick explained.



“We want people discovering your web site even when they weren’t necessarily looking for you. Why? Because it gives you an opportunity to generate sales.”



About Digital Domination

Digital Domination is a newly-launched business dedicated to helping small business owners understand online marketing. The Australia-based company offers web design that includes search engine optimisation. Its services can help take businesses to the next level. For more information on Digital Domination, please visit http://www.digitaldomination.com.au/web-design-perth/