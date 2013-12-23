New Company Launched to Provide Financing Options on Furnaces for Ontario Homeowners

Toronto, ON -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/23/2013 -- Current figures indicate prices for a new heating system can range from $1,500 to well over $5,000. With at least 40 percent of families struggling to make ends meet and cover the cost of basic necessities, this can be a devastating expense. This is especially true for those with less than perfect credit for whom traditional loans and financing options are not readily available. With this in mind, a new company known as Furnace Financing has been launched.



Company spokesperson Simon Alexander affirmed, "We realize having a working furnace in Ontario is not optional, but we are also well aware of the financial strain purchasing a new system puts on most families. At Furnace Financing, we feel everyone should have access to fully functioning, energy efficient heating and cooling appliances for their home, so we offer a number of financing options regardless of credit history."



According to the company's website, they carry a full array of new heating and cooling systems as well as traditional and tankless water heaters from top manufacturers including Amana, American Standard, Bryant, Trane, Goodman, KeepRite and Lennox, to name a few. All models come with a 100 percent guarantee, and financing approval is assured for homeowners throughout Ontario. They also provide free installation of their products and removal of the old systems if necessary.



Among Furnace Financing's opportunities are their rent to own and bad credit financing options. No credit checks, down payments or other upfront fees are required. A full coverage protection plan is available, providing around the clock priority repairs and maintenance at no cost to the client. This gives homeowners the security of knowing they are afforded reliable heating, air conditioning and hot water systems with the relief of small monthly payments as opposed to paying hundreds, if not thousands, of dollars initially.



With their 0 percent financing plan, the company offers an open payment benefit. This allows clients to pay off their unit without penalties. Should they choose to make extra payments when possible, or pay off their loan with their income tax refund, they may do so without being charged early payout fees. The company allows payments to be spread out over a period of several years if desired, and they offer no interest or payments for up to 15 months.



Alexander noted, "In addition to our 100 percent financing, clients may also qualify for up to $750 dollars in government tax rebates on their new heating and cooling systems. With a new system, they can look forward to saving up to 45 percent on their heating bills over an older, less efficient model. We provide the opportunity to purchase affordable units as well as the added advantages of saving money on the cost of operation and possible tax incentives. Offering these benefits to those in our area is our goal and our privilege."



About Furnace Financing

Working closely with top contractors and lenders, Furnace Financing provides affordable heating, cooling and water heating units to homeowners across Ontario. Their flexible financing plans ensure those of all credit standings have access to reliable HVAC systems.