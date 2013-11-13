New Company Makes Monogram Necklaces Affordable

Modesto, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/13/2013 -- From Christina Aguilera to Kim Kardashian to Rihanna, gorgeous necklaces spelling out names, nicknames and initials are everywhere. They are a fashion statement that says, “I am Kim. Now you know my name.” There is a complete collection of styles available at http://www.getnamenecklace.com/monogram-necklace



“The monogram and name necklace has been around for quite a while. It seems to be one of those fashion accessories that never goes out of style. Recently, so many major stars have discovered this style of jewelry. We are pleased to offer red carpet quality at outstanding prices. We want to become everyone’s one stop for great personalized jewelry.” – JackyLian, Founder, GetNameNecklace



Available in gold tone, rose, and silver, with and without gemstones, there are dozens of fonts and style to choose from. Many are replicas of styles worn by celebrities. Others are entirely unique to GetNameNecklace.com. They offer full name, monograms, words and single initials. They even offer state shapes so wearers can declare their love for their home.



“I love it. I got a monogram ring with my initials for my boyfriend and I wear his first initial, T. It was for our first year anniversary of dating. Now we’re engaged. Thanks for the great jewelry and fantastic prices.” – Makisha Taylor



About Getnamenecklace

Getnamenecklace is a shopper’s one stop shop haven; they provide the newest selection of Personalized Jewelry for all ages! Their website store offers an exclusive collection of the latest products in Personalized Jewelry at unbeatable prices. Their technology further enhances the full complement of personalized jewelry from Monogram Necklace and Name Jewelry to Family and Engagement Jewelry. They produce a limitless selection within this classification. At Getnamenecklace, they are dedicated to providing their customers with the finest products and services!



If you would like more information about this topic, please contact JackeyLian at 209-322-4666 or email at namenecklacegift@gmail.com.



Contact: JackeyLian

Telephone: 209-322-4666

Email: namenecklacegift@gmail.com

Website: http://www.getnamenecklace.com