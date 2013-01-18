New Company Seeks to Make Learning Fun with New Animated Coloring Books for Kids

Panama City Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/18/2013 -- The 1up Creative Group brings new animated coloring books for children to make learning easier for them. There is nothing quite like learning and having fun at the same time. 1up Creative Group is a five star app making company for users of android operating system. Chance Sanders and Jonathan Davis bring exciting coloring books for children who like to learn in a creative way. These books are easy and fun to use, and at the same time they are informative enough to be liked a lot by the initial users.



The “Coloring Heroes” book from the 1up Creative Group allows the users to choose any super hero that they like and then color them as desired. There are more than 100 coloring book sheets, all containing a super hero from a movie or a cartoon. All the children have to do is to choose a hero, and then choose a color to fill it with and then click between the lines of the super hero sketch in order to fill the space with the chosen color. It is easy, exciting and fun for children who use this application.



Little girls are often fascinated with the princesses shown in movies and cartoons and the best they can do to make them look more lifelike is to color them. There are more than 50 sheets in the book “Princess Color” brought forth by 1up Creative Group. Animated movies fascinate even the grownups, and so the application tends to impress even the parents of children who use it, although it is a learning method only for children but no one said that elders cannot enjoy their spare time with them.



This too is a simple coloring game in which children can choose from several princesses and then fill them with the desired color they intend to paint them with. A simple selection of paint from the menu and then tapping between the sketched lines of a princess paints the region. Kids who wish to draw in addition to just color a sketch can do so by selecting the drawing mode that makes a drawing board appear. The pictures made and the sketches colored can be saved over the device and the application itself and they can be retrieved when needed. All in all, the new coloring application by 1up Creative Group goes on to impress the very initial users of this application.



About 1up Creative Group

1up Creative Group comprises of a team of expert Android App developers. Color & Learn, Princess Color, Coloring Heroes, and Coloring Book are some of their most popular apps for kids and have received several 5 star reviews from their users.



