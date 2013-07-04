New Company 'Simply Garden Rooms' Launches in the North of England

Cheshire, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/04/2013 -- People who are considering maximizing their living space should think about investing in a garden room. A garden room is a great way to utilize space especially in urban plots where effective use of space is very important. A Garden Room is a wooden or metal structure that is built in a garden; these should not be confused with a shed because garden rooms can be used as living spaces not just as a storage area. Garden rooms are great for creating an office space that needs to be separate from the main living area of the house to maintain privacy; these rooms are also great for entertaining friends and family or as a space to simply enjoy a garden.



Simply Garden Rooms is a company that has been recently established in the North of England. It’s aim is to provide high quality range of garden rooms and garden offices for customers in the North of England. Simply Garden Rooms has a highly trained, multi-skilled team of plasterers, joiners, electricians and plumbers, their services include garden room installation service including all groundwork, building, electrics, plastering and decorating, ensuring that their customers can enjoy their new living space without having any worries.



Garden rooms are usually made of metal or wood and come in a variety of designs and styles to suit different needs of different customers. It is best for the customers to decide their budgets and the amount of space they have before investing in a garden room, this will allow them look for a garden room suitable to their specific needs. Simply Garden Rooms offers a huge range of beautifully designed garden rooms and garden offices suitable for every customer’s budget and needs. The styles of garden rooms from Simply Garden Rooms include modern and trendy designs, traditional designs and even some eco-friendly options. Customers who want something different can make use of the Simply Garden Rooms Bespoke Garden Rooms Design services. The company’s architect works with the customer to help them create the garden room of their dreams after which the company tradesmen build the structure, supply electricity and water if required, plaster, decorate the new garden room to the specifications agreed at the design phase.



About SimplyGardenRooms.com

SimplyGardenRooms.com, the company website has been created to help customers in every step of creating their garden room from the planning permission phase to videos about the process of setting up a garden room. People interested in building a garden room on their property in the North of England can visit the site to find out more about Simply Garden Rooms products, services and contact details.



For more information, please visit http://simplygardenrooms.com



Media Contact:

Simply Garden Rooms

admin@simplygardenrooms.com

Wirral, Cheshire, UK

http://simplygardenrooms.com