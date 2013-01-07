New Condominium Urban Vista at Tanah Merah Singapore Has Been Launched

Tanah Merah, Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/07/2013 -- A new condominium Urban Vista filled with essential amenities offered at a very affordable price was launched at Tanah Merah, Singapore.



With less than five minutes walking distance from the MRT in Tanah Merah, the site could be reached. Urban Vista occupants can have the comfort of traveling and accessibility to any parts of Singapore. Situated tactically, Tanah Merah MRT serves commuters with near proximity going to Singapore International Airport stations, Business District Park. This condominium is closely situated near various well-known shopping like as Tampines One, Century Square, Tampines Mall and the popularly known Paya Lebar Business Park.



Near to Urban Vista is an upcoming commercial hub, wherein residents and occupants can experience great convenience and get wide selection of services. Aside from the commercial Hub, Urban Vista is also near on various dining and shopping malls including Changi City Point, Tampines Century one, Parkway Parade, Singapore Expo, Simei East Point , Tampines One, Tampines Mall, Bedok Point and other big establishments. There are no excuses why people will not consider Urban Vista as the place to live.



Urban Vista offers an extensive condominium facilities including serene infinity pool, sunken pool bar, party deck and alfresco dining pavilion, thus developing a relaxing atmosphere for everyone. The iconic clubhouse, and sun cabanas together with the contemporary amenities of the gymnasium and free internet access provides absolute convenience to improve work-life balance.



Urban Vista is also situated near to a lot of good schools. Obtain the best knowledge with top schools in just a matter of a little distance away from the condo for just about 1 to 2 km road. There are primary, secondary, colleges, tertiary education organization suitable for the members of the family.



For those who want to experience a one of a kind living, amenities, peace and tranquility, choose Urban Vista condominium because it has a lot to offer. For reservation information please free to visit their website at www.urbanvistacondosingapore.com or call their customer hotline 65 9008 1185 or visit the showflat in order to find out.



About Urban Vista

Urban Vista, joint developed by the World Class Land Pte Ltd and Singapore-Listed Fragrance group is a 99 year leasehold development project together with 582 residential units and three commercial units. Situated on a private residential area at Tanah Merah Kechi, it is considered as one of the most desired residential sites in the East. This state of the art condominium has a good combination of one bedroom, two bedroom, three bedroom, four bedroom and penthouses as well, as seen in their website at http://www.urbanvistacondosingapore.com/



Contact info:

Sean Tan

info@urbanvistacondosingapore.com

http://www.urbanvistacondosingapore.com/