New Condominiums in Trendy Pasir Sir Launched

Pasir Ris, Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/26/2019 -- Pasir Ris Central, the upcoming condominium property, which is a part of an integrated development, has become an attractive proposition for home buyers and investors alike.



Since this new integrated development is backed by the reputed Allgreen Properties, it has already made people keeping an eye on the real estate market, sit up and take notice. Another highlight of this residential property is that it is a part of an integrated development, which will include a massive commercial space along with polyclinic and a town plaza with heritage garden.



Pasir Ris Central condos in themselves are created as comfortable living spaces for all. With its 1 bedroom to 4 bedroom units, it has something for everyone, including younger families, and inter-generational living. Well equipped kitchen, modern fittings and classy designs are some of the brilliant hallmarks of the properties. These modern flats in a neighborhood that supports community living is all home buyers could ask for.



Green surroundings and natural beauty add to the attraction of the place. Pasir Ris Central clearly takes the cool, new age, urbane living to the next level. But there is a lot more going for this new development, which makes it a huge attraction for investors with an eye on the future. The smart location of the property means the drive to the airport is just about 10 minutes adding to the convenience.



Pasir Ris area will gain in further prominence in the near future as several projects have just been completed or are in the pipeline. Its proximity to Tampines Regional Center and Loyang industry estate keeps it at the center of many opportunities. They are bound to grow further as Project Jewel has now been completed and Terminal 5 expansion is underway.



The 1st phase of the Cross-island line will be completed by 2029. It will link Changi to Bright Hill and bring Pasir Ris station into the thick of action as the interchange. It is expected to reduce journey times to other parts of Singapore by over an hour. With so much going for the property, all eyes are on the show case flat launch in early 2020, which is the perfect opportunity for home buyers and investors too.



About Pasir Ris Central

Developed by the renowned Allgreen Properties, the new condominium in Singapore is all set to take luxury living to the next level.



