New Contact Lens Makes Eyes Appear Twice as Large

Toronto, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/23/2013 -- LensCircle.com has released a new contact lens which makes eyes appear two times larger when worn.



This contact lens is no ordinary lens; it is called a circle lens. Although circle lenses are already one of the hottest trends in Asia, it is still an emerging trend to the rest of the world.



According to LensCircle.com, circle lenses have one of the most advanced enlargement effects for contact lenses right now. The product works by adding an extra tint to the outer rim of the lens and by increasing the lens diameter, thus making the iris of the eye appear bigger and bolder when the lenses are worn.



The New York Times recently featured circle lenses as one of the new beauty fads teens are pursuing to look like some of their idols. In the article, there were a few safety concerns brought up due to the fact that most circle lenses originate from Asia and do not meet the safety standards in North America. However, all of the circle lenses found at LensCircle.com have recently been certified by US FDA, Health Canada, EU CE 1023, and approved in many other parts of the world.



This is great news for people who have been worried about the safety of circle lenses but always wanted to try them to get the dolly-look like some of their favorite stars and pop icons have, such as Lady Gaga in her "Bad Romance" video.



With the safety approval of circle lenses in North America and many other parts of the world, perhaps people will reconsider trying circle lenses and start a new trend in fashion. If there is anyone looking for safe and relatively inexpensive (From $29.95USD) circle lenses, it is worth giving the LensCircle.com a try.



"After using circle lenses, I will never go back to wearing normal contact lenses again." – Sally Ip, USA



For more information, visit www.lenscircle.com



Contact:

Casey Evans, Media Relations

(416) 838-8881

info@lenscircle.com