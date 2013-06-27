New Content Management System Integrates Social Networking and SEO Enhancements

Elk Grove, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/27/2013 -- [Uniwebb Software] Uniwebb has released a proprietary Content Management System with the goal of offering a “Social CMS.”



Ex-CMS features built in developer tools like user profiles, messaging, and UniGate Sign-in (through Facebook, Google, or LinkedIn). The system also includes familiar social media staples - walls, friendship modules, tagging, and activity streams. These Uniwebb developed features make EX-CMS a powerful platform for agile portal development and management.



Uniwebb’s social content management system also aims to give developers and users natural, content-based solutions for search engine optimization. The system’s SEO-friendly features include HTTP Compression, URL rewriting, Sitemap Generation and Automatic Meta-Keyword generation. These capabilities were designed to help eliminate some of the costs and risks typically associated with SEO services. Rather than treat it as a separate entity, EX-CMS emphasizes internet marketing in the development stage.



Beyond the social focus, EX-CMS adheres to the newest W3C standards and best practice HTML5 development. Additionally, the system features a variety of advanced CMS features, while retaining a simple layout editor and intuitive back-end control.



Following the software release, Uniwebb CEO Bo Sepehr stated, “In today’s business environment, people are scrambling to find the right solutions with regards to portal development and online marketing. Our goal was to create a sophisticated CMS that was not only on the cutting edge of programming, but could integrate communication technology and smart marketing strategy as well. We’re proudly confident that we’ve filled a valuable need.”



Uniwebb invites all interested parties to schedule a demo, and learn more about the system’s capabilities by contacting info@uniwebb.com. For more information about Uniwebb software, please visit www.Uniwebb.com



About Uniwebb Software

Uniwebb Software is a web development company, based out of Elk Grove, CA. They specialize in custom software - web design, mobile application development and portal development. Recently, they introduced Ex-CMS, a new Content Management System, built with unique social networking features.