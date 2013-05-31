New Contest Offers Participants the Chance to Take a Bite out of the Big Apple

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/31/2013 -- New York receives over 50 million visitors each year, and now a new contest allows participants to enter for a chance to win a six day and seven night trip to the Big Apple, plus $1000.00 spending money.



The contest is sponsored by local New York businesses that have profiles on the sweepstakes' website. Grand prize winners will be able to spend a week in the Big Apple, taking in all of the sites and attractions it offers. New York has received record visitor attendance, with a 2.1% increase over 2011's visitor numbers. With a hotel construction boom, and the ever-increasing activities available, New York is more popular than ever as a tourist destination.



The ongoing sweepstakes features multiple grand prizes, and a new winner will be chosen each contest cycle. You must be at least 18 years of age and living in the Continental United States to enter.



To enter the sweepstakes, interested parties can visit WinaWeekinNewYork.com to fill the simple signup form. Once the form is completed, you'll be entered to win a trip to New York City. The sweepstakes include a unique social interaction component that earns participants more entries to win. Participants gain additional entries by engaging in discussions, rating local businesses, uploading pictures and videos and sharing links with friends.



Grand Prize Winners are to be selected in a random drawing conducted from all qualified entries periodically beginning with the 50,000th entry and continuously during contest cycles. Standard contest rules apply, and all winners must meet eligibility requirements.



Second Chance Prizes will be awarded randomly as determined by individual sponsors.



Those interested in more information can visit http://WinaWeekinNewYork.com, and the contest's Facebook page at http://FaceBook.com/WinAWeekInNewYork.



Contact: GulfStream Performance Marketing

Tel: # (407) 614-7307

Email: BizDev@WinAWeekInNewYork.com