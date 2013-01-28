New Cookbook Offers a Multitude of Different Slow Cooker Recipes

West Sussex, England -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/28/2013 -- The Best Slow Cooker Recipes And Meals Cookbook has a huge variety of slow cooker recipes for cooking chicken, pot roasts, vegetarian meals, and desserts that are all easily made in a slow cooker. In fact, The Best Slow Cooker Recipes And Meals Cookbook has over 100 recipes in total, which is plenty of choice for families and individuals.



The Best Slow Cooker Recipes And Meals Cookbook is a well-researched slow cooking cookbook with a wealth of great recipes and has been collected from over 100 popular and traditional slow cooker recipes . The instructions throughout the cookbook show readers how to use quick ingredients such as canned broths and soups. However, for cooks that are more ambitious or have more time to cook from scratch, the book also shows readers how they can use their own frozen pre-made soup and broth in the slow cooker to successfully create the recipes.



A detailed list of the slow cooker recipes in The Best Slow Cooker Recipes And Meals Cookbook are vegetarian slow cooker recipes, slow cooker chicken, pot roast slow cooker recipes, beef stew slow cooker, beef bourguignon, beef stroganoff recipes, slow cooker soups, chili recipes, breakfast casserole recipes, slow cooker desserts, and a plethora of other easy slow cooker recipes.



Not only does the book give simple instructions and tips, but this is also a slow cooker cookbook with healthy choices that readers will want to keep to hand in their kitchens.



Reviews for The Best Slow Cooker Recipes And Meals Cookbook have been great, and the slow cooker cookbook currently maintains a 4 star rating on Amazon. One reviewer said, “…The thing I love most about this book are the simple recipes. The ingredients are items I keep in my pantry for the most part so there's no hunting in the aisles for essence of muskrat or something bizarre like that. One thing I noticed in the cookbook that I hadn't thought of trying is baked desserts. You can bet I'll be trying a few of those recipes.”



Check out 100 of the best slow cooker recipes in The Best Slow Cooker Recipes And Meals Cookbook on Amazon.com or Amazon.co.uk where it is available in paperback or in an electronic version for Kindle readers.