New Cookery Website Delivers the Answers to Unlocking the Fabulous Flavors of Herbs and Spices

Birmingham, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/31/2013 -- Jason Pitcher, creator of the new website Spice-Mixes.com, is passionate about home cooking and doing it as organically and naturally as possible. For him that entails growing and cooking as much food as possible completely from scratch. According to Pitcher, one easy way to limit processed food in a diet is to make homemade spice mixes and herb blends rather than relying on store-bought brands. He launched the new site to show any home cook, beginner or experienced, how to create their own natural seasonings using herbs and spices to enhance any dish.



“There are some nasty ingredients in certain commercial powders,” Pitcher opines of store-bought seasonings. “If Mother Nature had intended us to eat that stuff, she would have added artificial colorings, preservatives, GMOs and other ingredients you may find in today's processed food. But she didn’t.”



According to Pitcher, for those who want keep everything 100 percent natural, growing herbs and spices and harvesting the leaves and seeds is an enjoyable and worthwhile endeavor. However, for those who don’t have the time or space to grow their own, the site guides those readers through the process of toasting, grinding and combining home grown spices and herbs to replicate the flavors and aromas enjoyed throughout the culinary world.



Spice-Mixes.com has seasoning recipes so cooks can take just a few whole spices and quality pre-ground powders to assemble their own homemade spice blends. They include authentic masala and curry mixes, Greek and Italian herb blends, mulling and pickling spices and homemade chili powder recipes amongst dozens of others



Jason Pitcher believes making homemade blends, rubs and spice mixes is easy and the superior flavors, colors and aromas they add to recipes are amazing. “Have you ever opened up a jar of commercial seasoning or powder and been slapped in the face with intense aromas and powerful fragrances of the herbs and spices within?” he asks. “No? Me either. But that is what to expect when you begin using the recipes on this site.”



About Spice-Mixes.com

Spice-Mixes.com is a new site created by Jason Pitcher, cook and author. On it, he demonstrates how to create homemade spice mixes and herb blends using whole and pre-ground spices and dried herbs to replicate the authentic flavors and aromas of cuisines from around the world. The site is updated regularly with new recipes so cooks can create their own natural flavorings free of artificial preservatives, additives or GMOs. For more information, please visit: http://www.spice-mixes.com