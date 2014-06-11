Atlanta, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/11/2014 -- Making a memory is what it is about. Everything from the food to the atmosphere makes a great party.



Event planning is an art and if done in good taste and fashion can be one of the most exciting times for a corporate event. There are several venues around Atlanta that will make perfect rentals for a corporate event. Some of these are historic beautiful places and others are just pure fun. When deciding on the perfect place it is quite easy to find a little bit of every taste for the fun and enjoyment of party goers.



Here are some places to rent for corporate parties:



The Duluth Festival Center

For a more family oriented theme to the corporate event space, choose the Duluth Festival Center and Amphitheatre. With indoor and outdoor facilities this can be total fun for the whole family. If the event is centered around a homey fun feel for party goers this is the place to rent for the next fun filled carnival event. With movies and the Summer stage this is a winning proposition for hard to please party goers.



Jack’s Place

For an outdoor pavilion style gathering this is the perfect setting for a corporate party event. With beautiful simple touches and plenty of room for guests to mingle this is the quaint setting for parties that pop. Adding beautiful wood accents and eclectic settings this is a perfect place to rent for event planning.



The Estate

The Estate has one of the most beautiful indoor and outdoor venues for a corporate event and is well equipped with the room needed. With historic quality and touches this has a touch of Gone with the Wind feeling with beautiful atmosphere to match. Perfect for large venues and planning, The Estate is definitely a consideration for serious elegant settings.



Wyndham Atlanta Galleria Hotel

With a Ten Million dollar renovation this is a newly remodeled hotel to hold the perfect corporate party with meeting rooms that are over 12,000 square feet. Enjoy the space and comfort at the Wyndham.



The Intercontinental Buckhead

The Intercontinental Buck Head has the facilities to make corporate party planning a perfect beginning. With meeting rooms that are 36,000 square feet this is the perfect venue for sophisticated tastes. Guests can rent rooms to stay over and enjoy a small getaway with the party going experience.



From family styled fun to sophisticated elegance these places are great suggestions for the corporate event planning committee of any company. These are a wide variety of tastes and places to get ideas generated in the right direction for a memorable occasion or party. Celebrating retirement or company picnics can be absolutely perfect with the right event planners and place to rent for the occasion.



About Monte Carlo Productions

Entertaining virtually every fortune 500 company or the past 30 years. Since 1977 Monte Carlo Productions has been leading the competition with innovative ideas in entertaining companies across America. From ideation to creation, our company is committed to excellence. Visit Website http://montecarloprod.com/



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