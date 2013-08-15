New Cosmetic Surgery Concierge Service, Body Hotline, Helps Anyone Get the Hot Body They Have Always Dreamed Of

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/15/2013 -- Let’s face it, who doesn’t want a hot body? While many magazines and industry gurus encourage people to try and get in shape alone, millions have to realize that professional intervention is the only fast-tracked and safe route to success.



That’s why clients from around the world are flying into Miami to visit Body Hotline – a growing Cosmetic Surgery Miami and Concierge Service. Each and every client is leaving with renewed self-confident, improved relationships, increased intimacy and overall better happiness. Of course, all surgery maintains a natural healthy look, with no signs of medical intervention.



Body Hotline stands out from the competition due their two unique consolidated services.



Referral Service:



Free of charge via their “VIRTUAL CONSULTATION” the clinic refers patients to one of their carefully hand selected board-certified & licensed surgeons. This will remove the ‘stress’ out of finding the right doctor for each individual’s surgery. They will immediately schedule an evaluation, provide surgical pricing at the lowest competitive rate, allocate nursing arrangements and secure a financial institution to help pay for the procedure.



Concierge Service:



They remove the hassle out of finding the ‘lowest rates’ by personally scheduling each client’s hotel, flight and rental car service at their pre-negotiated discounted rates. This additional service carries a nominal non-refundable one-time fee of $49.99.



“We're helping consolidate the entire cosmetic surgery pre surgery process into a simple and stress free process,” says Manager, Tony Price.



Continuing, "At Body Hotline they remove the stress and worry of finding the right surgeon that will provide you with the best surgical experience."



Those interested in the company’s services are urged to make contact today.



For more information, visit: http://www.bodyhotline.com



About Body Hotline

It’s no secret that having the dream body you’ve always wanted will increase your self confidence, improve your relationship, increase intimacy, and make you happier overall.



Getting cosmetic surgery is an investment in yourself – including breast enlargement and breast reduction surgery.



Why should you have to spend countless hours researching all the tedious details of planning for your surgical procedure.



HERE at BodyHotline.com with one call we will consolidate all this for you in an easy stress free process.