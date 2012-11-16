New Counseling Center Opens in Novi, MI

Novi, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/16/2012 -- A suburb of Detroit, Novi now has its own counseling center for families and individuals. Specializing in marriage, Christian and teen counseling, they welcome any and all who feel their lives are spinning out of control.



“Life doesn’t come with an operating manual. Sometimes we need support and new perspectives on life’s challenges,” said Jacqueline Johnson, founder of the center.



Some issues arise in people’s lives that they simply cannot surmount on their own or with family support. Teens especially battle with anxiety and eating disorders and frequently go unnoticed until it is too late. Ascensions has teen counselors and counseling specifically for teens.



“Often, teen problems may stem from some other, deeper issue and to cope they turn to drugs or negative behaviors to cope. We step in and help,” Johnson continued.



In addition to standard family and individual counseling, Ascensions has specialized counseling. Christian, marriage and couple, and anger management or bipolar counseling services are also available.



“If you are facing challenges in your personal or family life -- such as parenting issues, divorce, a troubled marriage, a difficult teen, domestic violence, mental health issues, drug abuse, etc. contact us today,” Johnson continued.



Ascensions is closed on Mondays, but open late on Tuesday and Thursday until 9:00PM and on Saturdays from 9:00AM to 1:00PM.



“We understand problems do not share a 9-5 workday, so we are working when families and individuals are not,” Johnson concluded.



For additional information or to book an appointment, visit their website at http://www.AscensionsCounseling.com or call 248-356-0063.



Company: Ascensions Counseling Center

Contact: Jacqueline Johnson

Phone: 248-356-0063

Email: info@AscensionsCounseling.com

Website: http://www.AscensionsCounseling.com