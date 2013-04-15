New Coupon Company Giving Away Free Minecraft Coupons Towards a Free Minecraft Account

Ontario, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/15/2013 -- Minecraft is a hugely popular indie game that was first released in 2009. Created by Swedish programmer Markus Persson, this fresh, unique game has been engaging hard core gamers and casual gamers alike for the past four years and counting, having won several gaming awards along the way.



This creative building game has no story plot as such, however instead plays out as an open ended game where players can create anything that their heart desires from building blocks. The only limit to your Minecraft world is your imagination. A Minecraft account gives access to a world where millions of players are building worlds full of magnificent creativity.



Back in its developmental ‘alpha’ stages, anyone could join in and play the game, as Minecraft accounts were very cheap to set up. However, since its official release in November 2011, and subsequent release onto other gaming platforms, premium account prices have rocketed, and have left many potential gamers unable to enjoy the world of Minecraft.



Why would I want a free Minecraft account and what are the benefits of having one?



Even though it may not be the most expensive game, there are several benefits and reasons why someone may want free account access.



Buying a new game is always a risk, particularly when you have never tried a demo of and/or are unsure about whether you will enjoy playing it. Wouldn’t it be great if you could try the game for free, see if you like it, and if you do, then maybe you could upgrade to a paid membership so you are supporting the creator while showing them your appreciation for an amazing game?



If convincing parents is a problem (maybe they think it is too expensive, is a waste of time or maybe they just haven’t a clue what to think), getting the game for free will allow you to try it out, dip in and out of it, and show your parents what the game is all about if they need a little convincing!



Maybe you simply just can’t afford it yet desperately want to get a piece of the action and join in the game and Minecraft world. If so, this will benefit you as well.



How do I get access to a free Minecraft account?



Many websites now offer help and tips for setting up a free Minecraft account. The concept is very simple. Hundreds of Minecraft usernames are stored in a database with matching login details. These accounts are shared by everyone, allowing players to play online or offline so that they can enjoy the game for free!



With access to a premium account you receive complete unrestricted access to all of the features that you would expect with a normal account, exactly the same as anyone who had paid for this privilege. Why pay premium prices for Minecraft accounts – get them for free and play the game that everyone is talking about!



