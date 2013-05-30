New CR2032 Low Profile Coin Cell Battery Holder from MPD

Farmingdale, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2013 -- Memory Protection Devices, Inc. (MPD) has invented another new CR2032 low profile coin cell battery holder. While other CR2032 holder solutions often rise 8 to 10 mm above the PCB, our new LP2032SM-JJ-GTR rises under 5 mm with an installed CR2032 battery. This directly saves more than 3 mm in height when compared to typical CR2032 battery holders available on the market.



MPD says the drastically reduced profile makes these the perfect solution wherever minimizing the populated board’s height is a top priority. The end shoulders offer increased grip on the coin cell, making these perfectly suited for portable and hand held devices.



LP2032SM-JJ-GTR’s are built for reliability, with gold-flashed, nickel-plated phosphor bronze contacts that resist corrosion. The dual pressure contacts offer low electrical resistance and resistance to intermittent connections, while the recurved positive contacts provide extra pressure on the coin cell battery. The lightweight LCP base piece of the holder is extremely strong, and can easily withstand temperatures of up to 280°C for modern, lead-free reflow soldering. LCP replicates me tal by offering a tensile strength and modulus close to aluminum. Additionally, the LCP has excellent chemical resistance and can withstand repeated sterilizations by standard methods used in medical device assembly, including gamma and electron beam, ethylene oxide, and hot steam or hot air processes. The LCP used is also halogen-, PFOS-, and PFOA-free, as well as SVHC, REACH, RoHS, and WEEE compliant – meaning that LP2032SM-JJ-G meets global environmental regulations.



While the LP2032SM-JJ-GTR only holds CR2032 batteries, design work has already begun on other coin cell sizes like CR2016 for ultrathin holders. CR2032 batteries are extremely popular throughout the world, as they offer approximately 220 mAh of power and are quite small, making them perfect for circuits with low power requirements.



About Memory Protection Devices, Inc.

MPD is a global manufacturer of battery holders, battery contacts, auto plugs, auto sockets, fuse holders, DC jacks, DC plugs, and other electronic interconnect components and devices. We believe that our components should fit easily into your designs, which is why we are always creating innovative new products.



