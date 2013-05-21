New Creative Design Agency in Orlando, FL Launches

Winter Park, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2013 -- Dina Marie Creative has the pleasure to announce the launch of her new website www.dinamariecreative.com; a website conspicuously simple, geared towards illumination of fundamental design practices that dictate business that lead to unparalleled success.



This new freelance agency churns out top rated concepts and graphic designs through to project management, instantly projecting your business to potential investors, customers and partners. The services range from product & organizational branding, graphic design and social networking all implement by qualified personnel with mastery of her disciplines.



"I'm obsessed with all facets of design, social media and web. I'm good at what I do because I love it."



"There is a serious thought process put into every project I get my hands on. I never design just for design's sake. Designing with a purpose is the only way to produce relevant and thought provoking media."



"Web Design is by far my favorite. It's constantly changing so it will continue to intrigue and challenge me. Print will always have a place in my heart but my thirst for "the new" and obsession with social media trends feeds my fire. "



About Dina Marie Creative

Founded by entrepreneur Dina Rodriguez, Dina Marie Creative is a result of her running the gauntlet of every aspect of advertising both on and offline. From web and print, to social media marketing and brand development, Dina has done it all while working with some of the biggest brands in the world including ESPN, Disney and Universal Studios.



Her experience has taken her to both established and emerging markets all over the country including Los Angeles, New York and Miami. She is an obsessive digital strategist and social media enthusiast with a culmination of over six years in the business. Therefore, her top priority is bringing her national experience and expertise to businesses here in Orlando.



