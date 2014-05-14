New Credit Repair Book Shows Consumers How to Repair Credit for the Cost of a Movie Ticket

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/14/2014 -- Hidden Credit Repair Secrets, a Kindle Edition e-book released by Mark Clayborne, is the number one book in the country and Amazon.com for four years in a row. This e-book is a step-by-step guide that guides and assists users to tackle challenging unverifiable, inaccurate, misleading, and questionable derogatory information in their credit report. This how to repair credit e-book is the solution to determining the methods to correcting bad credit the results from wrong information a person’s credit report. This Kindle Edition credit repair secrets e-book can provide people with the tools they need to improve their credit scores.



The Hidden Credit Repair Secrets Kindle Edition is now available for just $9.99 at one time payment. The e-book is meant for businesses and home users to teach them how to repair credit. This dynamic debt management e-book contains an array of tools and information that users need to efficiently repair their credit record. This solution allows people to manage their credit repair at the comfort of their home or office without the assistance of professionals.



This how to repair credit e-book allows users to download or import their own dispute letters. Unlike complicated debt management software, the e-book introduces people to a credit management system that does not require technical computer knowledge to use the program. The e-book provides people with assistance in managing their credit record very well. Mark Clayborne is confident with his product that it is backed by a 60-day 100% Money Back Guarantee. People who are not satisfied with the information provided by the e-book can get a full refund of their money within 60 days.



Mark Clayborne has suffered from poor credit for over many years. Because of bad credit record, he has struggled in life and was not able to leverage his credit card. With extreme dedication, he went into a mission to study everything that can help him restore his good credit score. With extensive research and studying his previous credit reports, he has learned various secrets that helped him improve his bad credit background. Mark Clayborne’s new found credit repair knowledge has allowed him to restore his good credit record and help people repair their bad credit rating.



The author of Hidden Credit Repair Secrets e-book, Mr. Clayborne, wants to share his knowledge to the rest of the world. In fact, the book has sold over 2000 copies prior to its release. For the record, there were 16, 000 downloads of the Hidden Credit Repair Secrets kindle version. Mr. Clayborne is the VIP



About Mark Clayborne

Mark Clayborne is the best-selling author of the book Hidden Credit Repair Secrets, and the creator of Self-Credit Repair Dispute software. To learn more about Hidden Credit Repair Secrets and how it can help raise a credit score, go here: http://linktrack.info/pramazonbookfv



434 South Ardmore Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90020

Self-Credit Repair Learning Center

1-888-959-1462

http://www.selfcreditrepairdisputesoftware.com

Media contact: Rose Clayborne

support@selfcreditrepairdisputesoftware.com