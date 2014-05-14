New Credit Repair Software Shows Consumers How to Repair Their Credit Legally

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/14/2014 -- A damaged credit record can have a devastating effect on a person’s life. It can affect the ability to acquire credit, get a mortgage or a loan or buy a car. In addition, a bad credit rating can have many other negative effects that aren’t often thought about. For instance, it can affect a person’s chances of getting a new job, limit the ability to be able to rent an apartment, damage relationships, and increase insurance premiums.



However, all of these problems can now be solved with credit repair software by Mark Clayborne. The brand new product, Self- credit repair software, has been designed to be userfriendly and will take the user through a simple, step-by-step system that will enable them to restore their credit rating. Self- credit repair software has been designed to help consumers struggling with a poor credit rating to get their lives back.



The software can be used to rebuild and restore a credit rating and improve credit history. In addition, the software can be used to help correct mistakes.



Often, the information stored about a person’s credit rating is incorrect; Credit repair software can help resolve this issue and give the user the ability to remove inaccurate and questionable information that might have been wrongly recorded on a consumer’s credit record.



It is 100% legal and the straight forward to use software makes it simple to restore a credit rating without having to go through a time consuming, stressful process. The product costs just $99.00 and it is compatible with both Windows 7 and 8.



About Mark Clayborne

Mark Clayborne is the best-selling author of the book Hidden Credit Repair Secrets, and the creator of Self-Credit Repair Dispute software. To Get a Free Credit Repair Course and a Demo Copy of Self-Credit Repair Dispute Software, click here: http://linktrack.info/fvprhowtorepaircreditamazon



434 South Ardmore Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90020

Self-Credit Repair Learning Center

1-888-959-1462

http://www.selfcreditrepairdisputesoftware.com

Media contact: Rose Clayborne

support@selfcreditrepairdisputesoftware.com