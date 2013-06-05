New Crowdfunding Platform Promotes Collaborative Wealth Sharing

Troutdale, OR -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/05/2013 -- Luke Flint and Krish Anugula, founders of Louisville, KY based Gotta Raise Cash Inc. have a plan. They intend to use their newly developed crowdfunding platform to help soften the financial blow of the recent Great Recession and growing wealth gap for the average person. Their website touts "collaborative wealth sharing at it's best." It's an online community where individuals crowdfund each other's large scale financial needs via sharing tiny increments of wealth with each other over the long term. "It's not charity, it sharing -- the basic corner stone of society," said Mr. Flint. "If you really want to put it into perspective, imagine if 50,000 people made the choice to have coffee at home just one morning and all gave the $3 dollars they would have spent to one person, that's a $150,000 dollars which would change someone's life."



Campaigns on their site so far range from serious such as retired individuals looking to raise money to help pay rent, to funny and quirky such as raising funds to buy a party boat. A lot can be said for crowdfunding and this concept. Individuals no longer just connect online, they now directly influence each other's lives. It's comforting to know the emerging social trend of online fundraising is using technology to make the world a better place, especially for those who need it most.



About Gotta Raise Cash

Gotta Raise Cash are collaborative wealth sharing at it's best! They provide a fun, safe, and secure crowdfunding platform for individuals to empower each other via wealth sharing! They make crowdfunding each others lives as common as buying a cup of coffee!



