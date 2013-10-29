New Crowdfunding Project Seeks to Create Series of Films About the US Government

Moreno Valley, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/29/2013 -- A new project on Kickstarter.com is seeking funding for a series of videos about the current state of the US Government. The first video in the series will be about the Patriot Act, an expose of the Federal Government’s plans for martial law and the real function of the Department of Homeland Security. The Kickstarter project can found at http://kck.st/H6Q7uS.



“As soon as we can get the funding handled, we will begin our first DVD about the Patriot Act and Agenda 21. There is so much that our government tries to hide from us. With this Kickstarter project, when fully funded, we will be able to investigate this issue and others, such as China, NAFTA and the Federal Reserve.” – James Summers, Creator, Fact or Fiction Multi Film Documentary Project



The Complete Project will include:



1. Agenda 21, Homeland Security, The Patriot Act



2. One Word… China!



3. Foreign Aid, Trade Deficits and NAFTA



4. The Federal Reserve



5. Term Limits Background and the 28th Amendment



6. Big business, their dealing on the Hill and their lobbyists



7. The Supreme Court’s Ruling, “Money is Free Speech” and Corporations as Living Entities



8. Banks, Zero Taxes and Their Fees



“This project is about finding a way to counter the effects of the national media. This is the truth that no one is exposing and that the ‘powers that be’ don’t want anyone to know. With this 8 DVD project, we will be exposing the truth about all of these issues.” – James Summers, Creator, Fact or Fiction Multi Film Documentary Project



About James Summers

James Summers is an American citizen, father, grandfather and successful business man. He is committed to making sure that every American, particularly the coming generations understand the parts of their government that need to be watched closely and controlled well. This project is the beginning of making sure that the US Government is closely watched by an unbiased, privately owned entity that has no vested interest in the government other than that which every citizen has.



If you would like more information about this topic, please contact James R. Summers at 562-277-0715 or email at jamessummers@whataboutourrights.com.



Contact James R. Summers

Telephone 562-277-0715

Email jamessummers@whataboutourrights.com

Website www.whataboutourrights.com