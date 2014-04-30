New Crowdfunding Television Show to Highlight Crowdfunding Campaigns

Lawrenceville, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2014 -- The Crowd is a new crowdfunding television show that is broadcasted monthly across multiple mobile and social networks. It offers more exposure to crowdfunding campaigns via Host Introductions to Featured Campaign Video Segments that are added to the broadcast.



The goal is to provide a marketing tool that will create greater understanding of crowdfunding both from the project manager side as well as be a guide to potential crowdfunding supporters in their search for quality projects to invest in and knowledge as to what crowdfunding really is all about.



Sharing the cost of paid social and traditional media outlets, this show will increase viewership of their professionally produced news style broadcast featuring award winning personalities introducing the amazing crowdfunding projects.



Revenues earned from purchase is used to buy huge blocks of traditional and nontraditional advertising space on outlets like FB Advertising, Twitter, Ad Words, Local Television and Satellite Airtime, Press Releases to Top News Agencies for the purpose of promoting the projects across the globe and it helps with production cost of the show.



Projects will be added to the current broadcast and the project owners will receive all the benefits of a huge media buy for the cost of one of the perks. They will also receive a DVD copy of the segment as well as links and embed codes for them to share across their social networks to help them get the word out.



Indiegogo Page: http://bit.ly/QGlIso