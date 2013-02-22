New Cupcake Decorations Available from CupcakeLinersWrappers.com

Spanish Fork, UT -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/22/2013 -- CupcakeLinersWrappers.com launched their new line of cupcake supplies this week. The new products include cupcake decorating kits, flag banner toppers, and striped cupcake sticks. All of these products are designed to coordinate with their popular cupcake wrapper line.



Erin Johnson, Owner and CEO of Simply Wrappers, is proud of the product line and the initial response of the new products. “The design and production of our new products has been in the works for months, and it is fun to see the positive reactions we’re getting from both our retail and wholesale clients already.”



Available in the new product line are hundreds of themes, colors, and even personalized options to coordinate with almost any event. The customer can mix and match cupcake kits for a colorful ensemble of wrappers, sticks & toppers. A popular option is also customizing the saying on the cupcake flag banners with names, initials, and ages. See all of the possibilities by visiting www.cupcakelinerswrappers.com.



The new cupcake supplies launched on Monday, February 22 and are now available online and nationwide through many brick and mortar retailers. A list of worldwide distributors can also be obtained by contacting the company.



Simply Wrappers was first launched in 2010 and is an online manufacturer and retailer of cupcake decorations and supplies. The company is based out of Utah, USA, and products are sold throughout the United States, as well as in over 25 countries worldwide.



Contact:

Douglas Carlson

info@cupcakelinerswrappers.com

Spanish Fork, Utah, USA

Simply Wrappers

801.210.1026

http://www.cupcakelinerswrappers.com