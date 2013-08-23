'New Customer Addiction' Costing Businesses Massive Amounts of Time, Money, and Long-Term Success

Ontario, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/23/2013 -- Noah Fleming, President of Fleming Consulting & Co. of Windsor, Ontario has signed a contract with the publishing division of the American Management Association for the release of his first book. Fleming’s book, Evergreen, is scheduled for release in the fall of 2014.



Evergreen is a funny, highly pragmatic and detailed playbook on customer retention, customer experience, and customer strategy. The book suggests to readers that most organizations are “addicted to sex” – the thrill of the chase of gaining new customers – as opposed to “looking for love” – finding worthwhile customer relationships that will last for years and years. In addition, many companies fail to analyze the profitability of their existing customers or the potential profitability of different types of new ones. As a result, companies lurch from one customer base to the next—losing some of their most valuable customers, as well as, gaining others many of whom turn out to be duds. Fleming describes this phenomenon in Evergreen to that of how trees lose their leaves each fall.



“One of the real surprises of our recent recession has been that businesses have not paid more attention to the quality of their customer service,” said Senior Acquisitions Editor Bob Nirkind. “Nothing costs less money and has a greater impact on customer retention. With this book, Noah will help readers see the forest for the trees.”



About Noah Fleming

Noah Fleming is a strategic marketing consultant who strives to help organizations dramatically maximize profits and customer value. He is a proven Customer Loyalty expert with years of industry experience. Noah assists organizations with their efforts to foster brand loyalty, increase customer engagement, and improve the customer experience. Fleming is a dynamic keynote speaker, an expert blogger for Fast Company Magazine, and a regular contributor to The Globe and Mail’s Report on Business Section. He’s been quoted in such publications as Forbes, The New York Times and more. Fleming is also a member of Alan Weiss’s Global Consulting Community, and one of only 40 people globally, recognized & accredited by Dr. Weiss as a Master Mentor™.



For questions or to contact Noah Fleming, please call 519-259-8037, visit http://www.noahfleming.com, or email him at noah@noahfleming.com.