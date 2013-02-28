New Customer Service Website Aims to Help More People Find Contact Details of Popular Companies

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/28/2013 -- CustomerServiceNumbers.org, a leading company in providing contact information of companies from different markets (Amazon, Apple, etc.), today announced the launch of a new website dedicated to helping people find customer support phone numbers. The website is created with the idea of minimalistic design making it easier for visitors to read the offered content.



“When people search for contact information, they want to see it in a more simple way. They don’t want to read the history of a company, just customer support data like a phone number or email” – stated Michael Smith, founder of http://www.CustomerServiceNumbers.org.



The new site solves this problem perfectly. It offers information in a very simple way. A visitor sees several options, including a phone number, an email and mail addresses, and also fax number. So, when a person lands to http://www.CustomerServiceNumbers.org all he/she needs to do is to choose the most comfortable way of connection.



According to Smith, building a simple yet effective website is no easy task, it requires initial research of companies, monitoring of changes on a daily basis and other things. For example, it’s important to keep a site up-to-date, so each visitor will be sure that information is 100% accurate.



The new Customer Service Website aims to help thousands of visitors find phone numbers and other contact details they need. Today, it contains information on popular companies (Walmart, Apple, Amazon, Adidas, Calvin Klein) from a variety of niches. And the vision of the founder is to cover all companies from the smallest to the hugest.



Full details on the new customer service information website can be found at: http://www.customerservicenumbers.org



AboutCustomerServiceNumbers.org

