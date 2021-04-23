New Cyber Security Threats

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/23/2021 -- As a result of the changes in working conditions, brought on by the global pandemic, businesses have had to pivot, and act quickly when it comes to preventing different types of cyber security breaches. With a variety of devices now connecting to different networks - due to the blurring of lines between office work and home work - there is now more opportunity than ever before, for cyber criminals to target numerous databases. As a result, there has never been a more crucial time for businesses to introduce leading IT technologies, collaborative tools and digitalisation into their overall business functions, in order to safeguard and protect their digital infrastructures.



Established in 2013 the Glocomms team are the talent behind the technology that transforms the UK and beyond. As a leading specialist recruiter in the thriving tech sector, Glocomms are proud to help their clients solve their number one challenge: talent. Glocomms dedicated team of experts work around the clock to ensure that best-in-class recruiting technologies and strategies are implemented to provide the best possible outcomes for both applicants and organisations alike. Glocomms is the leading specialist recruiter for the IT and Technology sector in the UK, as a company they possess a wealth of industry and market experience which supports their tailored approach to global talent searches. As part of the internationally acclaimed Phaidon International Group, the firm is the chosen recruitment partner for hundreds of international organisations, providing them with permanent, contract, and multi-hire recruitment solutions. The firm partners with clients of all types, from agile start-ups to global industry-leaders, in order to give their candidates a wide range of options to consider when it comes to career progression and individual growth. The Glocomms team recognise that each search for talent is unique and comes with its own specific nuances, and as such, they are committed to delivering bespoke recruiting options for each and every candidate and company.



The firm offers bespoke recruitment solutions to a number of sectors in the British tech industry, from commercial services jobs, enterprise solutions jobs to cyber security careers and data analytics jobs. There is a huge amount of career growth opportunities for professionals in each one of these fields. Roles currently available through Glocomms include: Backend Developer, Azure Architect, Siebel Developer, Velocity Developer, Senior Back-End Developer, Senior Account Manager DACH, Salesforce Consultant, Salesforce Functional Consultant, Enterprise Account Executive EMEA, SAP Sales Executive, and Vendor Manager, to name just a few. To explore more of these exciting career opportunities, or to source business-critical talent for your organisation, get in touch with a member of the Glocomms team today.



"Like many sectors, 2020 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we enter 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates", commented Luis Rolim, Global Marketing Director Glocomms. He went onto say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



To find out more information about tech jobs in the UK visit https://www.glocomms.co.uk/



For any media enquiries please contact Gary Elliott at Iconic Digital – 020 7100 0726.



For all other enquiries please contact Glocomms UK : +44 (0) 20 3758 8800.



For more information about Glocomms UK services, please go to https://www.glocomms.co.uk/.



About Glocomms UK

Glocomms UK is reimagining the way that recruitment works for the tech sector, integrating current challenges and opportunities and creating peace of mind for businesses and professionals that the process is in safe hands.