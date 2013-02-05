New Cyprus Holiday Rentals Website Announced

Chlorakas, Cyprus -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/05/2013 -- Lisa Burton, of the holiday accommodations firm, Holiday Footprints, is excited to announce that the firm has recently launched the new website, which is found at: www.holidayfootprints.com. This is a holiday rentals website listing a variety of holiday villas all over Cyprus. The owners of the website are from the UK and they mainly accommodate those that want to travel to Cyprus as a holiday destination. The owners of Holiday Footprints now live in Cyprus and are proud to cater mainly to the British traveler.



The website is filled with information about Cyprus, the attractions, and of course, Cyprus holiday Villas available through the company. The list is quite extensive, and there are details about each of the villas and houses available for rent. Should one want a villa with 3 bedrooms and 3 baths, a pool, and a garage, the website has all of that detail and much more. This is helpful for the holiday maker, as the planning becomes that much simpler. Prices for the rentals are not displayed, as they vary through the seasons. Current pricing can be obtained by just calling the company 00357 99195088, 24 hrs per day.



The website displays a long list of things to do while in Cyprus, as if lying in the sun isn’t enough. The optional entertainment may be helpful for those with children, as they can get restless on holiday. The list includes: Safari trips, Bowling, Kids Clubs, Ceramic Studios, Clowns, Donkeys, Dinosaur Park, Ice Skating Zoo, Face and body painting, Camel Park, Ocean Aquarium: , Bird Park, and plenty more activities to entertain everyone. The hosts at Holiday Footprints will happily guide you to these locations.



The firm also has a large and varied selection of apartments and villas that will cater for large groups at various locations throughout the island. So, if you are bringing all the children and grandkids, no worries. These are some of the locations on Cyprus which house the villas you may choose from: Paphos, Coral Bay, Aphrodite Hills Area, Peyia, Polis, and Protaras. In these areas are hundreds of villas and apartments to choose from.



Some of the services available on the website are listed here:



Late Checkout, Baby Equipment, Meet & Greet, Weddings in Cyprus, Group Bookings, Welcome Pack, Flight Companies, Taxi Rates, and of course, Car Hire. It is suggested that one do a thorough inspection of the new website, as there is far more to learn there, than can be disclosed in this short press release.



Interested parties are asked to visit the website to gain contact information, and to learn more about an easy booking for a relaxing holiday in Cyprus: www.holidayfootprints.com



Lisa Burton

info@holidayfootprints.com

http://holidayfootprints.com



Holiday Footprints

PO box 61293,

Kato paphos,

Paphos 8132

Cyprus



About Holiday Footprints

We're not your typical UK agent booking Holiday Villas & Apartments for Cyprus! We live here and there is a friendly team personally based in Cyprus to make sure there is always someone here for you if you need anything at all during your vacation