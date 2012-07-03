New D-R-U-N-K French Techno Electro Producer Releases "Ghetto" EP

Dijon, Burgundy -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/03/2012 -- Techno electro music lovers will be keen to get their hands on the debut controversial D-R-U-N-K (FR) EP “Ghetto”, released this week, that has created a new genre “porn techno”!



D-R-U-N-K is the solo project of rebellious French contemporary sound innovator, Oly Grasset. He is widely known in the music industry as the “drunk” half of the industrial techno duo MOTOR. His “noir modern” EP is catchy, dance floor ready and trippy. Track titles such as “SEXVOX” and “Hooker” add the porn reference to this techno electro package.



Ghetto Video Trailer:



The Ghetto EP has received early support from leading underground artists such as Fukkk Offf, Modek,T.Raumschmiere and DJ Mr. Jones,guaranteeing D-R-U-N-K’s new original tracks will be spinning in the top underground techno clubs worldwide.



The D-R-U-N-K universe is a fresh mix of cutting-edge techno that includes an unexpected thrill of deep electro that is backed up with a massive low-end production.



Since starting D-R-U-N-K (FR) late 2011, he has remixed and collaborated with The Micronauts, Marseille, Super Super, Eskimo Twins, Volatile, The Monsters Of Rave, DoctR, and Mekon, with more releases and remixes scheduled for this year.



Meanwhile, the recent MOTOR(CLR/Novamute/Dim Mak/Shitkatapult) album "Man Made Machine” has grabbed a lot of attention from the music industry. The reaction to the first single that features vocals from Martin Gore of Depeche Mode, has created a huge buzz among both Motor and Depeche Mode fans and the international music press. The remixes that include Chris Liebing and Radio Slave have also found themselves high in both the Techno and Tech House charts.



This highly anticipated techno electro,5 original track EP, will be released on Police Records July 3 2012. The extra free bonus download “SEXVOX” track is available via this special website: www.D-R-U-N-K.biz and www.policerecords.fr.



About D-R-U-N-K (FR)

D-R-U-N-K (FR) is the new solo project by French techno-rocker Oly Grasset. Better known as the French half of industrial duo MOTOR>