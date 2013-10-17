New Daily and Monthly Icicle Payment Plans Creates Affordable HACCP Software Technology for Even Smallest Food Processors

Richmond, British Columbia -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/17/2013 -- Burton Software the creators of the Icicle HACCP software system announced a new subscription program designed to help small food processors gain access to the latest food safety technology at an affordable plan. Steven Burton, President of Burton Software explained, "We have heard from small food producers and processors that full year contracts or purchasing expensive on-premise solutions are cost prohibitive. To address the need, we have created two new subscription plans including a Daily Plan and a Monthly Plan in addition to our already affordable annual subscription plan.”



The new Daily Plan allows food safety plans to be quickly developed using the full power of the Icicle system without requiring any long-term commitment. Subscribers can cancel at any time. The Monthly Plan is designed for members who need to develop a one-time only comprehensive food safety plan. This subscription is month-to-month and members can cancel any time. The original Annual Plan provides the most economical option for managing ongoing food safety programs across multiple facilities and across the globe.



About Burton Software and Cloud-based Icicle HACCP Solution

Steven Burton is the founder of Burton Software Inc., (www.BurtonSoftware.com) which offers the first affordable cloud-based solution to improve the safety of the world's food supply. Icicle, the flagship technology enables companies involved in the production, processing, and distribution of food products to develop and verify food safety plans. Icicle is the HACCP (Hazard Analysis Critical Control Points) solution that improves the quality and safety of products by developing tools that manage food safety plans, document procedures, and carry out inspections.



Icicle provides the technology necessary to collect the required data and then automatically generates food safety plans. Changes to individual ingredients, materials, processes or packaging are automatically propagated throughout the system, insuring that plans are kept current across product lines and plants. Users are guided users through the HACCP analysis process where hazards are identified and addressed. Authorized users can generate HACCP plans for any facility, including multiple plans per facility and customized plans for specific product groups or customers.



Burton noted, “Food companies now have the ability to fully synchronize operations across facilities and across the globe. The emergence of a new hazard or a change to any aspect of an existing hazard is immediately understood. Automatic alerts initiate recalls and modifications to existing formulas. Standard operating procedures (SOPs) are available to employees regardless of physical location. Documentation validates food safety procedures can be printed on-demand to satisfy the requirements of auditors regardless of which specific certification authority certifies the company's products.”



Based in Richmond, BC, Canada, food technologists around the world are working closely with Burton Software building a global network of food safety stakeholders who have access to the latest technology to manage food safety issues and procedures. Follow Burton Software on Twitter@icicleBsafe.



Burton Software Inc.

www.burtonsoftware.com

Steven Burton

President

pr@burtonsoftware.com

(800) 299-8955