New Daimer Electric Pressure Washers Support 117 Bar, Longer Hose Lines

Woburn, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/09/2011 -- Daimer Industries, Inc.®, a globally recognized supplier of technology-forward electric pressure washers, released details on eight new units with a Daimer®-only capability that supports longer hose lines and long distance cleaning. The capability, dubbed Long Hose Technology, provides for pressure cleaning about 90 meters from the pressure producing base unit by providing consistent pressure along the entire length of the hose line. The product lines affected include the 7300 and 7400.



"We expect to offer our latest distance-cleaning features in eight new midrange electric pressure washers," explained Daimer.com’s 50 Hz mobile technologies PR spokesman Matthew Baratta. "Best of all, the machines are Vapor-Flo®s, so they clean quietly and without exhaust."



LHT in Midrange 50Hz Electric Pressure Washers



The upcoming LHT Vapor-Flo® machines will be offered in three different mobile styles: steel (non-staining), coated steel (powder-coated) and manual-loading for occasional cleaning without a nearby water supply. The machines are also offered in a non-mobile stationary design. LHT capabilities allow even non-mobile electric pressure washers to be more useful and clean anywhere within a 90-meter or so radius.



The two lines of the electric pressure washers with LHT include the 7300 and 7400. Each line will comprise four machines in the mobile and non-mobile case. All of the machines will include direct drive pumping systems and support for up to 117 bar of pressure (1700 psi). The 7300 models offer 1.5 LPM of flow, a 1.0 HP motor and 96.1°C, while the 7400 models will offer 2.3 LPM, a 2.0 HP motor and 79.4°C.



