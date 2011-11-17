New Daimer Gum Removal Machine Feature Lower Prices, Advanced Performance

Woburn, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/17/2011 -- Daimer Industries®, widely known as the leading provider of gum removal machinery and chemicals, is now selling it most economical, newly upgraded machine, the KleenJet® 1000CVG GUM-EXTERMINATOR®. The machine features added pressure and heating levels.



"By boosting both the pressure levels and the achievable steam temperatures, we’re raising the performance bar for the entire gum removal industry," boasted Matthew Baratta, steam gum removal systems manager for Daimer.com. "At these prices, getting a full-blown steam cleaner plus gum extraction is a real bargain for commercial cleaning contractors and other janitorial professionals."



High Powered, Economical Gum Removal



The KleenJet® 1000 CVG is a full-sized commercial steam cleaner with vacuum extraction, filtration and Daimer®’s own GUM-EXTERMINATOR® technology. The 60 Hz machine is based around a 4 L boiler with a 3 L automated refill chamber. The boiler units are built from no-stain steel and warrantied for the life of the unit by Daimer®. The boiler units can new reach steam temperatures of 356ºF. The equipment can now achieve pressure levels of 105 psi, the same levels as many more expensive machines.



The gum removal steam cleaner also includes a complete vacuum extraction system that speeds common hard surface cleaning jobs. The extraction system is composed of 2 stages of filtration, including a 3-micron HEPA filter to trap allergens. Daimer® has also outfitted the machine with a 3 L detergent chamber for cleaning formulations.



Finally, the 1000CVG gum removal system features Daimer®’s custom-designed GUM-EXTERMINATOR®, a system of integrated components that includes a specialized extraction squeegee, an abrasion unit and chemical gum solvent fluid. The fluid was recently reengineered to offer higher concentration and minimal mixing. Daimer® ships enough solution to create 22 gallons of finished solvent, more than most competitors.



For More Information



Additional information about Daimer®’s KleenJet® gum removal steam cleaners, floor steamers, vapor steam cleaners and gum remover machines, can be obtained at http://www.daimer.com/steam-cleaners or by calling Matthew Baratta at (888) 507-2220. The systems are available in most countries. Minimal orders may apply.



About Daimer Industries, Inc.®

Daimer®, www.daimer.com, is a major supplier and worldwide exporter of the cleaning industry's leading line of KleenJet® steam cleaners/vapor steam cleaners/steam cleaning equipment; Super Max™ commercial and industrial pressure washers, including cold water, hot water, and steam pressure washing machines; and XTreme Power® floor cleaners, including carpet cleaners and hard surface cleaners.