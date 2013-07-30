New DBS Check Website Scheduled to Go Live on September 2013

Accrington, Lancashire -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/30/2013 -- A simplified DBS Check service is scheduled to open online using an independent website in a month or two.



Hailed from the Cummins Mellor Recruitment, this DBS service led by Michelle Mellor boasts of the same high quality standards its parent company is known for.



The DBS Checks new website is in the process of development and is expected to go live on September 2013.



Criminal Record Checks have always been necessary to aid employers with regard to their respective recruitment processes. Since the CRB and Independent Safeguarding Authority (ISA) have merged to form Disclosure and Barring Service on December last year, the changes have become more complex.



In an effort to simplify the process, DBS Checks was created.



The important changes on the process of DBS checking will be integrated and showcased in the new website to keep the public informed. Such changes cover the issuance of certificates as well as the definition of roles in the application form. These changes in the checking process have been in effect since June 17. The website aims to provide further information to keep the public informed about important rules as well as address crucial concerns about DBS.



Application for DBS Checks can be made through the new website. In an effort to protect privacy and secure pertinent information, the website ensures high security in the online service. A phone support team ready to assist clients is open 7 days a week. Clients can also apply for the online service through email.



Opening in September with its new home website, this DBS check service is expected to hold the same quality customer care with a fast and professional service which can be availed of at competitive prices.



Mark Preston, Cummins Mellor Recruitment

Milnshaw House, 161 Whalley Road, Accrington, Lancashire, BB5 1BX