New Deals for BlackBerry 9700 Bold Unlocked Announced via Find My Price

Denver, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/04/2013 -- BlackBerry devices remain appealing in a smartphone market where the top devices have significantly different tech specs. The handsets produced by Research In Motion pertain to the user who is interested in a basic, hassle-free and fast experience from a handset that was designed particularly for communication, and not entertainment. Find My Price is currently reviewing all online deals and discounts for BlackBerry available as of today and has just released its report on BlackBerry 9700 Bold, the unlocked version.



With BlackBerry Bold 9700, Research in Motion upgraded its handsets’ design, with a more classy and elegant vision, instead of the bulky, masculine lines. The producer also upgraded its traditional trackball navigator to an optical trackpad that makes browsing the phone’s menu a lot smoother and faster. Above everything else, BlackBerry Bold 9700 is a device that pertains to fast and easy multi-tasking, as all its features pertain to the businessman always on the go.



At 4.29 inches tall by 2.36 inches wide by 0.56 inch thick and 4.3 ounces, BlackBerry Bold 9700 is smaller and lighter than its predecessors, although it takes the toll on the screen when in web browsing mode. Other than that, the 480x360 pixel-resolution screen with a 245 pixels per inch density performs accurately, delivering sharp text, quality images and crisp colors.



BlackBerry Bold 9700 features a QWERTY keyboard designed to make text messaging, emailing and instant messaging faster, although some users might find it too small. The handset also features a 3.15 MP camera with image stabilization, a microUSB port and a recessed 3.5mm headphone port on the side.



