New Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) Market Is Expected to Reach USD 3.8 Billion in 2018: Transparency Market Research

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/02/2014 -- According to a new market report published by Transparency Market Research "Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends and Forecast, 2012 - 2018," the Deep Packet Inspection market was valued at USD 585.7 million in 2012 and is expected to reach USD 3.8 billion in 2018, growing at a CAGR of 36.6 % from 2012 to 2018.



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Over the last few years, high penetration of sophisticated devices such as laptops, smartphones and tablets into the market has resulted in a surge in network traffic. Apart from the rapidly increasing demand for quality of service (QoS), bandwidth as well as speed, there is also an increase in the number of security risks associated with the cyber world. These dynamic security risks pose major threats for individuals, governments and enterprises across the globe. One way of dealing with these threats, is the use of Deep Packet Inspection (DPI). DPI is a technology that monitors the payload content of IP packets being transmitted across a network. The payload contains the application layer data i.e. the actual user data that is being transmitted. In a nutshell, what DPI does is to provide network visibility and maintains the security and integrity of networks.



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The rapid growth in mobile data networks is proving to be a huge opportunity for DPI and policy enforcement system vendors. With an exponential increase in the number of subscribers of data services, DPI is increasingly gaining popularity with service providers to make the network application aware. Mobile operators are also turning to DPI in order to monetize as well as control mobile data traffic. Though traffic management is the main use of DPI, there is an increasing level of interest in other applications such as new service and pricing models, video optimization and software defined networks (SDN). Some of the key players in this market include Allot Communications, Procera Networks, Inc. Sandvine Corporation, Arbor Networks, and Cisco Systems.



Some of the factors driving this market include increasing number of broadband users across the globe, increased mobile device penetration in the market and the increasing competitive pressure across network operators. Some of the common reasons for the adoption of DPI include enterprise data security, law enforcement, traffic prioritization, anti-terrorism and information contract. Mobile operators can use DPI to help troubleshoot at a subscriber and device level and can also use the data collected for up selling opportunities. DPI can also be used for targeted advertising wherein the web browsing habits of a subscriber are monitored, thus gaining insights into the subscriber's interests.



This research study provides an in depth analysis of the DPI market by segmenting the market as mentioned below:



Deep Packet Inspection Market by type

- Standalone DPI

- Integrated DPI



Deep Packet Inspection by End User applications

- Government

- ISPs

- Enterprises

- Education

- Others



Deep Packet Inspection Market by Geography

- North America

- Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA)

- Asia Pacific

- Rest of World (ROW)



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