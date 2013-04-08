New Defiance Guru Guide Helps in Leveling Up Fast and Dominate in New Defiance MMO Game

Nashville, TN -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/08/2013 -- The recent launch of Defiance--both a game AND a television series--has piqued the interest of millions of gamers and television viewers alike. Being billed as a "transmedia experience," their almost simultaneous launch is meant to set up an interconnection between the two, wherein the plan is for them to support and supplement each other.



Defiance (the game) is unique in that it combines a shooter with an MMO. Taking place in an area that used to be San Francisco, you (the shooter) are an Ark Hunter fighting against aliens (Votans) in a near-future, post-apocalyptic earth. Besides destroying Votans, your job is to collect alien technology from their ark ships that often come crashing down.



The Defiance Guru Guide, according to its author, Chris Jones, is "a complete guide to Defiance so you make super fast progress." Not only does it provide you with a quick start guide, but it "will also give you a step by step leveling guide for every mission, side mission, and co-op mission," says Chris.



Regarding weapons, Defiance Guru makes sure you focus on the best weapons in the game. Chris states, "Just like EGO powers and perks, the weapons can be modified in pretty much every way imaginable. We show you how to make them more powerful, stop recoil, and even make them have a faster rate of fire."



To recap all the sub-guides contained in the Defiance Guru Guide, there is the Beginner's Guide, Leveling Guide, EGO and Perks Guide, Weapons Guide, Enemy Guide, Vehicle Guide, and the Pursuits and Boosts Guide. It covers a lot of ground and helps you get going fast.



