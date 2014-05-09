New Deluxe Stroller Organizer by Freddie and Sebbie Perfect Buy for Any Parent

Las Vegas, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/09/2014 -- Some strollers come with a storage space on the underside, which is good for carrying bulk items but no so good for carrying smaller things that are often needed for a moment or two and then put back down.



The Freddie and Sebbie Stroller Organizer keeps a small wipe package, a few diapers, two cups, a cell phone and other pockets to keep other things even more secure.



"It keeps the things the parent of a baby or toddler needs right at the finger tips. The two loops on each side slide right over the stroller handles. Everything is held securely in place and because of where it’s positioned, the child can’t reach it," said Neil Speight, Freddie and Sebbie company spokesman.



The organizer is made like a fanny pack but rides on the stroller more like a console. This direct-access design has Velcro on the strap handles to make sure it fits securely on any size stroller handles.



"That’s important because not all strollers have the same size handles and not all are the same distance between the handles. Strollers are also not a one-size fits all either. That’s why we made the organizer adjustable," Mr. Speight said.



The Freddie and Sebbie stroller organizer also comes with the Freddie and Sebbie lifetime guarantee. If it every breaks or tears up, send it back and get a replacement.



"All our products carry this guarantee. We stand behind what we sell in a way most other manufacturers don’t," Mr. Speight said. "We understand that children can be rough on things, but our products are designed to take the abuse."



For more information about the Freddie and Sebbie line of products, please visit http://www.freddieandsebbie.com . For specific information and ordering for the stroller organizer, please visit http://www.amazon.com/Stroller-Organizer-Guaranteed-Accessories-Investment/dp/B00CKYPV08/



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Las Vegas, NV 89126-9502

888 749 3576

support@freddieandsebbie.com



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