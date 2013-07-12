New Developments and Growth for TGS

Kempton Park, Gauteng -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/12/2013 -- Tractor & Grader Supplies Pty Ltd (TGS), now a division of Torre Industrial Holdings, will be on display at the Bauma Mining show Africa 2013 to be held at Gallagher Estate in Johannesburg, South Africa, from the 18th September to the 21st September.



TGS supply the construction and mining industries with high quality replacement parts for all major Cat© type machinery. These parts include engine, undercarriage, GET (ground engaging tools), drive-train, hydraulic and hardware parts.



TGS is exhibiting at Bauma Africa in cooperation with Costex Tractor Parts (CTP), the very well-known worldwide quality supplier of new replacement parts for Caterpillar® Equipment.



TGS, since the acquisition by Torre Industrial Holdings, is aggressively expanding into Africa with branches existing in Zimbabwe and Zambia. Coupled with their already impressive distribution network in South African hotspots: Natal, Western Cape, Pretoria, Johannesburg and also a presence in Swaziland where TGS are the Wacker-Neuson dealers, TGS hopes to continue to expand their African reach and in so doing, become the most widely based aftermarket suppliers on the continent.



Running parallel to this distribution expansion is the product diversity TGS will offer which will also play a role in the growth of the business. Offering undercarriage and ground engaging tools not only for Cat© type machinery but also for Hitachi©, Bell©, Volvo©, Komatsu© and other well known OEM machinery, will be a part of this diverse mix of offerings.



TGS is known as a business that provides exceptionally high quality goods followed by excellent service standards. They believe that Bauma Africa will provide the platform needed to open more doors with their African clients both currently dealing with them and those they hope to be dealing with in the near future.



See TGS at Bauma Africa at stand number H2-11 and see for yourself how passionate this company is about becoming a formidable force in their specific industry and also, being a long-term partner in the success of your business.



*Names and part numbers are used for reference purposes only