New Dickies and Red Kap Work Shirts Recently Launched by Best Buy Uniforms & Promos

Homestead, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/31/2012 -- Whether you want to exude a professional look or simply want to make sure that your employees are safe as they do their work, uniforms typically start with work shirts; and when it comes to work uniforms, Best Buy Uniforms & Promos is one name that you can trust.



In order to bolster its stand in the work uniform market, Best Buy Uniforms & Promos has recently launched a great new line of work shirts. From the long-sleeved to the polyester-made uniforms, Best Buy Uniforms & Promos is sure to have it.



Best Buy Uniforms & Promos currently groups their work shirts into four classifications. This would include the long-sleeved work shirts, which are great during cold months as well as office spaces that have strong air conditioning units. Best Buy Uniforms carries both Red Kap and Dickies long-sleeved work shirts. The second classification is short-sleeved work shirts, which are perfect for those who are in customer service as well as those who are engaged in sales.



These work shirts are also well suited during summer months. Work shirts can also be classified as either cotton work shirts or polyester work shirts. Both shirts come in short sleeves. Most of the quality work shirts are a little less than $20 per piece so business managers and employees can really save a lot compared to competitors like Cintas also, you can place your order easily online which is handled with complete care down to the last detail.



Best Buy Uniforms and Promos work shirts are available for both male and female employees. As with the other products being offered by the company, the work shirts come in various sizes and designs. Major credit cards are also accepted as modes of payment. Best Buy also accepts bulk orders online for corporate size businesses as well as small local businesses.



For more details on what kind of work shirt would best fit your company’s image, visit http://www.bestbuyuniforms.com/listing.asp?cid=70 and start making your choice.



Contact:

500 East 8th Avenue

Homestead PA, 15120-1904 USA

Telephone

Toll-Free: 1.800.345.1924

Local: 412.461.4600

Fax: 412.461.4016

customer-service@bestbuyuniforms.com



Website:



http://www.bestbuyuniforms.com/listing.asp?cid=8



http://www.bestbuyuniforms.com/listing.asp?cid=178



http://www.bestbuyuniforms.com/listing.asp?cid=177