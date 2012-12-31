New Diet Pill Aims to Tackle Post Christmas Bulge

Troutdale, OR -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/31/2012 -- Scotland is known around the world for its fine delicacies including deep fried mars bars, taffy sweets, Irn Bru, and haggis - And many wonder how the Scots have survived this heart pounding, saturated fat drenched diet for decades. Well the secret is now out of the bag!



A brand new slimming pill was launched today featuring that exact secret recipe in the form of an easy to swallow capsule.



It’s called Quantrim and it is based on two natural ingredients: bladderwrack (Fucus vesiclosusand) and Cleavers (Galium aparine).



According to nutritionist Betsy Thomas, “Bladderwrack is a type of Seaweed which has been found to help promote satiety, and may have a positive effect on thyroid hormone. Cleavers is a herb that is commonly used in traditional medicine as a diuretic, which may help with water retention.”



These two ingredients may help tackle some key areas responsible for weight gain, and help reduce water retention which is commonly mistaken for stubborn fat.



Because this new pill uses 100% natural ingredients which have been approved by the Traditional Herbal Registration license requirements in the UK, it can now be sold and made available worldwide.



The Quantrim slimming pill also comes with an alternate day diet, which is based on the intermittent fasting principle. Doctor R. Goel suggests that “severe calorie restriction should only be attempted after consulting with a doctor, and recommends following a balanced diet or getting your own personalised diet plan such as Fitium.com to ensure you are getting the right nutrition to achieve your weight loss goals.



You can find out more about Quantrim at http://www.quantrimreview.org and click here to go to the official Quantrim Store.



About Quantrim

Quantrim is exclusively designed to help our clients achieve weight loss success. Nuropharm Limited has always been fully committed to product efficacy and delivering. Like all of our products, Quantrim Slimming Tablets are fully compliant with all standards for Natural Health Products (THR registered). When you buy Quantrim you'll get full support from our knowledgeable staff, who are experts in the art of weight loss and will be there to support and motivate you along the way.