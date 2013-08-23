New Diet Supplement Includes 4 of the Most Effective Weight Loss Ingredients, Reports Pills-for-Weight-Loss.com

Wells, Somerset -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/23/2013 -- Pills-For-Weight-Loss.com, a popular diet pill website, have been reporting on a relatively new diet supplement that packs 4 very powerful fat-burning ingredients into a single capsule.



This product is called Ketone Balance Duo, and it has actually been making the headlines because it has combined raspberry ketones and green coffee extract into a single supplement.



However the truth is that it actually contains 4 main ingredients - raspberry ketones, green coffee bean extract, green tea extract and guarana extract - which each provide people with numerous weight loss benefits.



For instance the raspberry ketones are very effective at burning fat and increasing the metabolism, as is the green coffee bean extract, which has been shown to have fat-burning properties in clinical studies.



The green tea extract is also beneficial because it is rich in antioxidants and boosts energy levels, whilst the guarana extract is actually a very effective appetite suppressant, which means that it will help curb cravings and suppress the appetite.



Commenting on this exciting new Ketone Balance Duo supplement, a spokesperson for Pills-For-Weight-Loss.com said:



"Whilst this new product is not the cheapest weight loss supplement on the market, it is definitely one of the most effective thanks to its impressive list of ingredients that help to curb the appetite, boost the metabolic rate, boost energy levels and actively burn fat in the body."



Anyone that would like to read more about this Ketone Balance Duo weight loss supplement, can do so by visiting:



http://pills-for-weight-loss.com/2013/07/16/ketone-balance-duo-review/



About Pills-For-Weight-Loss.com

Pills-For-Weight-Loss.com was created in April 2012 and features some general weight loss articles, as well as reviews of individual diet pills and supplements. It aims to provide helpful advice with regards to which weight loss supplements are the most effective.